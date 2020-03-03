70,000 Shares in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Safehold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

SAFE stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.01. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $789,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,682,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,158,354.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 345,150 shares of company stock valued at $17,284,849 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

