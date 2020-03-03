$8.35 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to announce $8.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.40 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $47.88 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

