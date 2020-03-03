971 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,082 shares of company stock worth $6,356,333 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

MCO stock opened at $259.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.16 and a 200-day moving average of $231.56.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

