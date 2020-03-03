Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.46

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $9.70. Absolute Software shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 44,461 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.54%.

In related news, Director Gregory Rush Monahan sold 12,500 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$128,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,960.64. Also, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$57,203.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,877 shares in the company, valued at C$1,210,914.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $509,578.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

