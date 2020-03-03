Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.