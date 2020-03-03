Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.28 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

