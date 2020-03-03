AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 603,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 109.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 113,865 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

ALRM opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

