AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) versus Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Critical Analysis

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.52 billion 0.91 $238.56 million $2.52 12.95 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.36 $272.34 million $2.69 11.49

Federated Hermes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AllianceBernstein. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.78% 16.40% 16.39% Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AllianceBernstein and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 0 3 0 3.00 Federated Hermes 0 0 0 0 N/A

AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. AllianceBernstein pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AllianceBernstein is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

