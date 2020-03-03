Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 31 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,389.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $920.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,461.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.