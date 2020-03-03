Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 18,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

GOOGL opened at $1,386.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,460.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.18. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.