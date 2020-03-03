Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.56

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.56 and traded as high as $46.09. Alstom shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 1,135,479 shares changing hands.

ALO has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.72 ($55.49).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.67.

About Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

