Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO Buys $56,000.00 in Stock

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALTM opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

