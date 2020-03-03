Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $204,461.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Ambarella by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 876,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after buying an additional 73,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ambarella by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after buying an additional 204,353 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

