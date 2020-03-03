Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,910 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Amc Networks worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

