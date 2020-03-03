American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Insider Shannon Lee Smith Acquires 200 Shares

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) insider Shannon Lee Smith acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.20 per share, with a total value of $19,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $96.50 and a 52-week high of $149.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 152,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

