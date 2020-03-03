AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 212,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

