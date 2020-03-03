Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President John Patrick Nelson Acquires 966 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President John Patrick Nelson bought 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Ames National alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ames National by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ames National in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ames National by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ames National by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ames National by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.