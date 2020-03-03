Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $6.05. Amira Nature Foods shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 25,031 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

