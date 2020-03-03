Analysts Expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will announce $391.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.00 million and the highest is $391.20 million. At Home Group reported sales of $354.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover At Home Group.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,569,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

