Analysts Offer Predictions for California Water Service Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

CWT stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

