AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,243 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 350,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,883,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.39.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

