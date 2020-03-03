Anheuser Busch Inbev NV to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $16,951,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 4.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

