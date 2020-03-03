ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.59% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $580.44 million, a PE ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

