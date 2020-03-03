Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,180,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $21,554,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 224,473 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $14,841,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,045,777 shares of company stock worth $242,101,016. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

