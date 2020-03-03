Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $336,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

