Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Update

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21. Arco Platform has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $59.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $301,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

