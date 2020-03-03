Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Lowered by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,877 shares of company stock worth $3,312,353 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.