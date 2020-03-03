Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,472 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $57,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 20.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

AJG stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.12%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,877 shares of company stock worth $3,312,353 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.