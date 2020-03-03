Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.22% of Asante Solutions worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 433,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 286,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUMP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.49.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Asante Solutions Inc has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

