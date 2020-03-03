Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 122,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

NYSE:ATO opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.58. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.31 and a twelve month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

