Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) CAO Buys $56,425.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after purchasing an additional 177,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.