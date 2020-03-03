B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 30,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $282,175.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 458,516 shares of company stock worth $4,587,410. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

RILY opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.