B. Riley Weighs in on Gap Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Wedbush cut their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on GAP to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

NYSE:GPS opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. GAP has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in GAP by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in GAP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in GAP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in GAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.