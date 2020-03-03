BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.42

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.83. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 1,250 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

