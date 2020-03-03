BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Acquires $50,910.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director H E. Rainbolt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,306.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

