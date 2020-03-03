Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Barfresh Food Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BRFH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.36. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRFH. ValuEngine upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

