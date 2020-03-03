Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.97

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.97 and traded as high as $19.94. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 25,290,181 shares.

The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

