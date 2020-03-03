Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.73

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.73 and traded as high as $26.57. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 7,924,709 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Accountability Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

