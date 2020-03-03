Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $384.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.18. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,188.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,800. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 162,493 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

