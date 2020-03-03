BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,890 ($24.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,805 ($23.74).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP opened at GBX 1,475.60 ($19.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,693.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,722.12. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.