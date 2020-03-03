Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Big Lots stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $617.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.