BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.38

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $14.64. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 117,300 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

