BMO Capital Markets Trims Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$10.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

TSE:HSE opened at C$6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$14.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

