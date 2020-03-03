Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Acquires $51,250.00 in Stock

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 773,275 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 184,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 322,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

