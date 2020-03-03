Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 426,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

