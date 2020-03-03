Brokers Offer Predictions for Carnival Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCL. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. Carnival has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.0% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

