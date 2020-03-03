Brokers Offer Predictions for Oyster Point Pharma’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oyster Point Pharma in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will earn $5.45 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OYST. ValuEngine upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oyster Point Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $756.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.83).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Finally, Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,300,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

