Brokers Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. White anticipates that the business services provider will earn $103.68 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,026.35.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,728.98 on Monday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,592.45 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,923.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,962.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.