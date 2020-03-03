Brokers Set Expectations for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLYM. KeyCorp started coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

PLYM opened at $19.38 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after buying an additional 617,638 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 315,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 3rd quarter worth $3,053,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 2,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 101,793 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

