BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Major Shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman Acquires 33,714 Shares

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman bought 33,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $41,131.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BSQUARE Co. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.